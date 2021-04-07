PORTLAND – James Edward Hunt passed away peacefully on April 5, 2021 after several years of failing health. He was born on April 29, 1957 in Worcester, Mass. to Edward and Arlene Hunt.Jim attended Wachusett Regional High School and graduated in 1975. He later attended the University of Southern Maine and graduated in 1984 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. While attending college Jim became a proud member of the University of Southern Maine’s Phi Mu Delta fraternity where he developed lifelong relationships with several of his Brothers. Jim spent his career at the Portland and Scarborough post offices for 21 years, rising to rank of shop-steward before his early retirement due to health issues. Jim was a member of the Portland and Westbrook Eagles where he acquired many lasting friendships.James is survived by his two daughters, Jamie Hunt of Leicester, N.C. and Kathleen Hunt of Portland; three sisters, Jayne Lepage and Jackie Roy of Holden, Mass. and Judy Josti of Rutland, Mass.; nephews, Ed Lepage and Christian Roy, nieces Caitlin Roy, Brittney Martinelli and Anna Josti; and his two cats Henry and Carlos, who he adored.The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses that cared for James throughout his life for their exceptional and compassionate care.At Jim’s request, there will no funeral, but a life celebration for his friends and family to gather and share their memories. It will be held on Sunday, April 11 at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home in Portland, ME from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.﻿L;Funeral Advantage logo

