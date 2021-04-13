Guerdon Frank Walley 1937 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Guerdon Frank Walley completed his earthly journey on April 7, 2021. Guerdon was born on June 11, 1937, the son of Isabelle (Backus) and Guerdon Walley. Guerdon was raised in Rock Royal graduating from Deposit Central School majoring in vocational agricultural. In 1954, he was the first Deposit Central School student to be the recipient of the coveted Future Farmer of America Degree of America Farmer award. On June 28, 1958, he married Joyce Burlison Walley. He worked at IBM prior to purchasing a dairy farm in Deposit, N.Y. with his wife. He was active in the community as a member of Lions Club and serving as president of the Board of Education. He was an active dairy farmer until his retirement in the late 1990s. Upon their retirement, they moved to Woolwich, where they were active members of their community and maintained many close friendships. After 59 years of marriage, Guerdon was predeceased by his wife, Joyce, who passed away in 2017. He leaves behind three daughters, Becky Walley and her husband Donald Niehaus of Deposit, N.Y., Kathy Jewett and her husband Ken of Portland, and Michelle (Shelley) Maggio and her husband Steve of Masonville, N.Y. His six grandchildren include Elizabeth Polomcean and her husband Justin, Melissa Walley-Niehaus, Nathaniel Jewett and his wife Becca, Ellen Jewett, David Maggio and his wife Heidi, and Mike Maggio. He also leaves three great-grandchildren, Autumn Ballard, Gavin Polomcean, Katie Polomcean, with a fourth great-grandchild, Maggio, expected in October. There will be no calling hours or funeral. Burial will be private due to the coronavirus pandemic. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes .com. In lieu of flowers, please perform a random act of kindness or make a donation to a charity of your choice.

