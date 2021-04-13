Jean J. St Pierre, a private wealth advisor with Pejepscot Financial Advisors — a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services — in Topsham has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement.
“To earn this achievement, St Pierre established himself as one of the company’s top advisors,” according to a statement from the company. “Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
“He has 26 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial/in the financial services industry.”
