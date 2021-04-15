Linda Ruth Allenwood Haggett 1946 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Linda Ruth Allenwood Haggett, 74, formerly of Ryder Road, passed away peacefully April 6, 2021 at Brentwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Yarmouth after a long illness. She was born June 20, 1946 in Bath to Guy and Ruth Harlow Allenwood. She Linda attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School in 1963. She did a year of post-graduate education at Good-Will Hinckley School in Hinckley, Maine in 1964 prior to attending the Maine School of Practical Nursing in Waterville where she received a degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Linda married David E. Haggett on April 6, 1968 at the Chocolate Church in Bath. She joined her husband in Denver, Colo. as he was finishing military service time in Vietnam. They would return to Bath in late 1969 and moved to Yarmouth in 1973. She worked in her trained profession at the Freeport Convalescent Center in the early 1970s, then onto Maine Medical Center in Portland until April 1978. Linda began volunteering at the William H. Rowe School in Yarmouth in 1979, then became school office administrator in 1982 for four years. She volunteered in the history department at Yarmouth High School into the late 1980s. She was heavily into genealogy, tracing family history back to 800 A.D. in Scotland prior to the internet age. She was a long-time member of the Maine Historical Society in Portland and spent thousands of hours there doing research. Linda was a member of the First Parish Church in Yarmouth in the 1970s and 1980s, and The Church of the Holy Spirit in Portland in the 1990s into the 2000s. Her love was shown to people through her stitching and culinary creations. She was an avid quilter. She worked on many projects with her mother, sister, and cousins. Linda was an incredible baker, creating numerous confections, pies, cakes, and cookies, and enjoyed sharing them with family and friends. Linda was predeceased by her husband in 2006, and her parents in the early 1990s. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Theresa, granddaughters Maryssa and Kayla, all of Kennebunk; a sister Betsy Alley and her husband Albert of Lisbon Falls, niece Kristina Pelletier and husband Maurice and great niece Cassandra Walsh of Yarmouth, niece Suellen Worley and Michael of Westbrook, and her partner in her final years James Bluck of Portland. She also leaves behind numerous cousins scattered far and wide. The family would like to thank the staff at Brentwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the years of great care to Linda. Burial arrangements will be private. The family will hold a gathering at Lake St. George State Park in Liberty, Maine at later time. Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome to view Linda’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Linda’s memory to the: Good-Will Hinckley School PO Box 159 Hinckley, ME 04944 or online at gwh.org

