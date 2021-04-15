Marilla T. Sparks 1941 – 2021 WEST BATH – Marilla T. Sparks died Wednesday March 31, 2021 at the Androscoggin Hospice House, Auburn. She was born in York on July 22, 1941 a daughter of Thomas and Anita Williams Totman. She was a graduate of Morse High School, class of ’59. She worked at BIW for over 20 years, retiring in 2005. She was a member of the Phippsburg Congregational Church, the Elks Club, Brunswick and a past member of the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed various crafts, including stitch work and crochet. She enjoyed traveling to see friends, frequenting Florida as a favorite destination. She was predeceased by a daughter Wendy McCourt. She is survived by her son Warren McCourt and wife Melissa of Topsham; her companion of over 39 years, Dean Bertrand of West Bath; four brothers, John Totman Sr. and wife Jan of Phippsburg, Thomas Totman Jr. and wife Bette of Phippsburg, Owen Totman of Phippsburg, James Totman and wife Linda of Phippsburg; two sisters, Jean Flink and husband Ronald of Phippsburg, Adele Dillon of Atkinson, N.H.; two grandchildren, Shawn McCourt and wife Amanda of Topsham, Jackie McCourt of Topsham; three great-grandchildren. Jace, Xander and Ian, all of Topsham; many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial donations are encouraged to: Phippsburg Congregational Church 10 Church Ln. Phippsburg, ME 04562 (www.phippsburgucc.org)

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous