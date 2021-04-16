Joan Acord 1929 – 2021 FREEPORT – Joan Acord has died at the age of 91 at Hawthorne House in Freeport where she had lived for the past six years. Joan was born in Boston, Mass. to Jeremiah Richard and Loretta Rose (Fitzpatrick) O’Neil. She graduated from Girls Latin School and Emmanuel College in Boston. Joan and “Bill” traveled extensively around the United States during their 35 year marriage, living in Arizona, and California and eventually retiring to West Bowdoin, Maine. After Bill’s death, Joan worked for the Nature Conservancy and was an active member of St Leo’s Church in Litchfield. She was an award-winning quilter and a founding member of the Maine Quilters Association. Joan was predeceased by her husband Wilson J. Acord who she met and married while they both were serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. She was also predeceased by her parents; and three brothers, J. Richard Jr., David and Robert O’Neil. Joan leaves many nieces and nephews across the United States who remember her fondly. Her family is very grateful for the years of wonderful care she received at Hawthorne House. At Joan’s request, funeral and burial services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Maryknoll or The Nature Conservancy

