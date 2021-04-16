Ricky C. Baker 1949 – 2021 SUFFERN, N.Y. – Ricky C. Baker, 71, of Suffern, N.Y., passed away on April 6, 2021. Ricky was born to Patricia and Kenneth Baker on Sept. 29, 1949 in Brunswick, Maine. He attended local schools and later received an Associates Degree from University of Maine Portland. Ricky married Patrice Gardner on Sept. 15, 1973. He had a long career in the transportation industry, working with L. J. Kennedy Company and Ho-Ro Trucking Company. Ricky had a passion for fishing and Boston sports teams. Left to cherish his memory is wife, Patrice; daughter, Hannah (Jason) Baker Volekas of Mahwah, N.J.; grandchildren Molly and Joseph Volekas; sister, Teri Labbe of Brunswick; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service honoring the life of Ricky will be announced at a later date.

