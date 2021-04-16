Daniel S. Millar 1955 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Daniel S. Millar, 66, embarked on a journey known only to him Monday April 12, 2021. Hopefully he’s a half hour ahead of the devil. He was born Feb. 25, 1955 in Bath, much to the surprise of the late William K. Millar Sr. and Edith S. Wright on their anniversary in the middle of a blizzard. He attended local schools where teachers hoped not to find his name on their attendance list at the beginning of the year. In 1978 he graduated from the University of New Hampshire without distinction; while there he was a member of Sigma Beta Fraternity, which was probably the reason why. For his entire adult life he was gainfully employed, although his mother didn’t think so. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lorrie (Kane) Millar of Harpswell; two sons, Benjamin and Andrew Millar, both of Harpswell; a brother, William “Pete” Millar and wife Susan, a sister, Anne Heinig and husband Chris; several nieces and nephews; grandnieces and nephews and various extended family members. For those of you who want to make sure he’s truly deceased, a memorial service will be celebrated at a later date at the First Parish Church, Brunswick. But having been cremated, you’ll never really know. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of poison ivy and other prickly vegetation, please contribute to a charity of your choice or adopt a dog.

