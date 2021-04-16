Dr. Richard Allen Giustra 1940 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Richard Allen Giustra on April 14, 2021. He was the loving husband of Karen Giustra for 52 years. His greatest joy was as a proud father of sons Matt and Luke and daughter, Sarah. Rich was born June 1, 1940 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Dr. Frank X. Giustra and Dorothy Erb Giustra, as the third of nine children. He graduated from Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1958, where he captained the wrestling team. In 1962 he graduated from Cornell University, where he was wrestling team captain and Ivy League Champion. He graduated from Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1966. Following that, he did a one-year internship at Wilford Hall U.S. Air Force Hospital in San Antonio. He spent two years at Sembach AFB Germany as a general medical officer. He did a one-year surgical residency at VA Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by a three-year orthopedic residency at Scott White Clinic in Temple, Texas. He enjoyed over 26 years as the first orthopedic surgeon to establish a practice in Brunswick. Rich enjoyed wrestling throughout his life, often volunteering to teach wrestling skills at the Brunswick Recreation Center and with wrestling teams at various local schools. He was an avid athlete who enjoyed biking, racquetball, fishing, scuba diving, the outdoors and having fun. His love of gardening won him blue ribbons at the Topsham Fair for, among other things, the largest snow king squash. Rich was a passionate learner. After his retirement he enjoyed attending SMCC. During this time he received the George Mitchell Scholarship which sent him to the Cork Institute of Technology in Ireland. To share his knowledge with others, he enjoyed giving talks about orthopedic problems at the Brunswick Recreation Center and at People Plus. He also developed and copyrighted an exercise program called Rollerlates. He particularly enjoyed spending time with his family at camp Samalu on Sheepscot Pond, which is a family haven. Rich met special education teacher, Karen Johnson, in Germany and was married August 9, 1968. They lived in Imsbach Germany for one year, returning in 1972 for the Olympics. He and his wife enjoyed traveling together to Italy, Switzerland, Greece, Spain, France, Cayman Islands and elsewhere. Most importantly, he was the proud father of Sarah Giustra, Matthew Giustra and Lucas Giustra. He was the proud grandfather of Zyrah Giustra, Avery Giustra and Quinn Giustra, who were raised in Farmington. He was the proud grandfather of Morgan Giustra, Charles Giustra and Braeden Giustra of Seattle. He was blessed with great-granddaughters Thalia Giustra and Althea Giustra of Industry. In 2019 Rich was diagnosed with ALS. Although limited in activities, it gave him a quieter time in life to reflect and grow in appreciation and love for his wife and children. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Giustra; sister, Dorothy Giustra and brother, Frank Giustra Jr. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen; his three children; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Peter Giustra, sister, Mary Lou O’ Grady, brother, Robert Giustra, sister, Donna Appel, brother, Dennis Giustra, daughter-in-law, Jane Lipsen; future granddaughter-in-law, Isabelle Donahue. Rich and the family are grateful for the ALS Clinic at Midcoast Hospital, ALS New England, the ALS Clinic Togus VA, Paralyzed Veterans and CHANS Hospice, for their special support and care. Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . Donations may be made to ALS New England or CHANS Hospice.

