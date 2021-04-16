The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Kayleigh Beasley of Bowdoinham, who has been missing since Saturday, April 10.

Beasley was last seen riding a red bicycle in Richmond and was wearing white shorts and a black top. Beasley’s hair is dyed multiple colors, according to the sheriff’s office.

“She has run away from home multiple times and was most recently located in Millinocket,” the department posted via Facebook Thursday. “Despite several incidents of running away, she is still someone’s child and family, friends and law enforcement all want her to be found.”

The sheriff’s office previously asked for the public’s help in locating Beasley when she disappeared from a Walmart parking lot in Brunswick in February. A detective found Beasley 11 days later at a Water Street apartment after receiving tips from the public.

Chief Deputy Brett Strout said a nationwide alert has been issued to law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Beasley. As of Friday, he said police have no leads on where Beasley might be.

Anyone with information about Beasley’s whereabouts are urged to call the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 443-9711.

