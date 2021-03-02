BRUNSWICK — Police found 14-year-old Kayleigh Beasley of Bowdoinham in Brunswick after she went missing from Bowdoinham 11 days ago.

Beasley was found at a residence on Water Street at around 3 p.m. by Detective Sgt. Adam Temple on Tuesday, according to Sagadahoc County Chief Deputy Brett Strout.

Strout said Temple was able to find Beasley through a tip on social media.

While Beasley was found safe, Strout said the sheriff’s office is still investigating her disappearance and trying to piece together exactly what transpired since she was last seen by family in the Walmart parking lot in Cook’s Corner on Feb. 19.

Strout said the sheriff’s office hasn’t determined if anyone will face charges in connection with Beasley’s disappearance.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Strout said Temple was with Beasley and her family and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. They are working to create a plan for services for the family to ensure Beasley is safe and not at risk of running away again, Strout said.

Britney Bodinet, Beasley’s mother, said Monday that Beasley was with her biological father’s girlfriend the day she went missing. Bodinet said the two had gone to Walmart in Brunswick on Feb. 19.

According to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Beasley walked away from the Walmart parking lot near Cook’s Corner in Brunswick at around 5:30 p.m. Security footage shows Beasley walking in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald’s that day where the sheriff’s office believed she may have got into a vehicle.

Strout said it was a relief to be able to tell the family Beasley was found.

“It’s a relief for everyone involved and even for people in the community that worry about it as well,” Strout said.

This story will be updated.

