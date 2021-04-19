The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Midcoast Maine Community Action $1,547,499 for its Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.

“Head Start and Early Head Start programs across Maine provide invaluable resources to young children and their families, helping them to cultivate new skills and build educational opportunities,” said Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King in a joint statement announcing the award. “Midcoast Maine Community Action works tirelessly to make their community stronger, and we are grateful for this continued federal investment in Maine’s future.”

“We’re so pleased to have this funding, which will allow MMCA’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs to provide Maine’s young children with high quality early care and education,” said Barbara Moody, director of Child and Family Services for Midcoast Maine Community Action. “Head Start programs are essential to the well being of children and families in our community, and its benefits will make a difference now, in the future, and for generations to come.”

Head Start was established in 1965 to promote school readiness and provide a comprehensive array of health, nutritional, and social services to eligible four- and five-year-old preschoolers and their families. Early Head Start services are available for eligible children age zero to three and pregnant women. Head Start services include early learning, health and family well-being.

