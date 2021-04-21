Frank “Hank” Davenport 1961 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Frank “Hank” Davenport passed away at home April 12, 2021. Born in Virginia, he moved to Bath, Maine with his family as a young child. He grew up in Bath and attended Morse High School, where he was Captain of the football team, and graduated in 1979. After graduation he attended Maine Maritime Academy. Hank was an honest hardworking man, always giving his best at whatever he was doing. He had many occupations such landscaping, commercial fishing, truck driving, and BIW, but his main occupation was in the field of construction. He enjoyed building houses and also used his many skills to run his own odd job business. He was also someone who would immediately drop everything he had going on in order to freely help someone in need. Hank was an avid New England sports fan, especially loyal to the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. Hank’s greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. While a cozy campfire sharing stories was a particularly favorite activity, he welcomed any opportunity to get together. Hank was predeceased by his parents Benjamin Sr. and Elizabeth Davenport. He is survived by brothers Michael “Mike”, Benjamin Jr “Chip”, and Joseph “Joe” Davenport. Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Desmond Funeral Homes. Please share your memories and condolences to his family at http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Donations may be made to a charity of your choice

