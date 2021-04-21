Shirley M. Coffin 1929 – 2021 BAILEY ISAND – Shirley M. (Leeman) Coffin passed away April 16, 2021, in Brunswick at age 91. She was born the daughter of Ellis and Florence (Johnson) Leeman on July 6, 1929. She lived most of her life on Bailey Island where she had deep roots and the company of her many aunts, uncles and cousins. She went to school in a two room schoolhouse on Bailey Island and attended Brunswick High school. She enjoyed many services and celebrations at the Bailey Island Methodist Church. She was a Mayflower descendant and proud of her Maine roots. On Nov. 27, 1947 she married Donald Coffin of Brunswick. They lived on Church Road in Brunswick for the first seven years of their marriage, then bought an old boarding house, Hillside House, on Bailey Island in 1956. They were married 69 years. Her passion was her family of five children and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Donald W. Coffin; her parents; her sister Donna Lawson Locke; grandson Bret Ford and granddaughter Shawnda Coffin. She is survived by her children, Brenda Coffin Lepari and husband Peter of Topsham, Kerry Coffin of Orr’s Island, George Coffin and wife Jill, Wesley Coffin and wife Alisa , Christopher Coffin and his wife Heather, all of Bailey Island. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kelley McDaniel, Robert Lepari, James Freeman, Donald Freeman, Ian Coffin, Colin Coffin, Tristam Coffin, Holly Coffin , Kristina York and Kathleen Coffin; and 18 great-grandchildren with another on the way. There will be an internment this Summer for her family at the Bailey Island Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

