Marcia Lee Smith 1932 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Marcia Lee Smith passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, after a period of declining health. The family would like to thank the staff at Hill House and CHANS Hospice for their wonderful and loving care, especially over this past year when our interactions with her were very limited. Thanks for keeping her entertained and providing her with more love and attention than we could have ever hoped for. We know she’d also thank you for all the affection and wonderful desserts! Marcia Polleys Lee was born at home, in Orient, Maine, on Feb. 25, 1932, to Alice (Hamilton) and Henry Lee. Due to the untimely death of her mother, Marcia was raised in Baring by her grandparents, Marcia and James Hamilton. A spirited child, Marcia entered school at the age of 4, graduating from Calais Academy at the age of 16. Too young to enter nursing school, she attended St. Stephen’s Business College for two years before enrolling in the Madigan Memorial School of Nursing in Houlton. It was here, in 1952, that she met a handsome UMaine student, home for a tonsillectomy. Marcia and David Smith were married on August 22, 1954. David’s career as a teacher took the family to Hodgdon, Houlton, South Paris and Bath, before finally settling on Barley Neck Road in Woolwich in 1967. During this time, Marcia worked as an R.N. spending the vast majority of her career at Bath Memorial Hospital. Here, she formed beautiful, life-long friendships and became a special caregiver to so many. She was very proud of her profession and wore her starched, white uniform and cap until her retirement in 1997. In addition to her great bedside manner, Marcia was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, baker, avid reader and tremendous sports fan. Widowed at an early age, she tackled many household projects on her own, never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get a bit dirty. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling about with friends, time spent with grandchildren and the serenity of the family camp on East Grand Lake. Despite some obstacles along her way, she persevered, maintained her graceful spirit, and stayed sharp as a tack until the end. Marcia was predeceased by David in 1988, a sister, Catherine Hatton, and son-in-law, Mark Haskins. Survivors include her sister, Alice Robinson of St. Stephen, N.B.; daughter, Alisa Smith of Charlottesville, Va., son, David and his wife Christine of San Antonio, Texas, daughter, Sara Smith and her husband Scott Legge of North Yarmouth, daughter, Leigh Ann Card and her husband Ryan of Woolwich; grandchildren, David (Leaha), Elizabeth (Danny), Benjamin and Christopher Smith, Hannah, Kathleen and Andrew Card; and great-grandson, Rylan Jordan. Also surviving are many special nieces, the most wonderful neighbors in the world, and countless treasured friends. In Marcia’s memory, please remember the importance of performing small acts of kindness or lending an ear or shoulder to someone in need. A celebration of Marcia’s beautiful life will be held in the near future. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com where you may also view a tribute to Marcia. If you would like to donate in her name, please consider giving to: Morse High School All-Sports Boosters ? Morse High School 826 Shipbuilder Dr. Bath, ME 04530 or: Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary ? Mid Coast Hospital 123 Medical Center Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

