Sara “Sally” Louise Mull 1933 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Sara “Sally” Louise Mull (nee Tooke) reunited with husband Capt. Charles L. Mull on April 27, 2021. She was predeceased by her daughter Carolyn; sister Ellen Pugsley; and granddaughter Stephanie Mull. Sally is survived by daughter Deborah L., son Charles W. Mull; brother Michael Tooke; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Sally was an avid bridge player and tennis fan. In her younger years she rode horses. So much so that Chuck had to learn how to ride in order to date her. A meticulous gardener, her plants both indoors and outdoors were always robust and healthy. As co-owner of the former Stowe Travel, traveling was also a favorite activity. Sometimes known as the Admiral, Sally took on many leadership roles. She was the Chairwoman of the Military Community Council, a Red Cross volunteer, a member of the Pejepscot Historical Society, Bowdoin friends, and the Retired Navy Wives Club. Sally also served on the Economic Conversion Task Force and was twice named Citizen of the Year by the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, a feat that had happened only once before. At Sally’s request there will be no formal funeral service. Family and close friends may witness the interment which will take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Brunswick. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: American Red Cross 16 Community Way Topsham, ME 04086 or: American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Dr. Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202

