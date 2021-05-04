Corey William Russell 1987 – 2021 DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Corey William Russell died April 28, 2021 in Delray Beach, Fla. after a long battle with drug addiction. Corey was born in Bath, Maine and graduated from Morse High School in 2006. Corey’s first job was at Plant’s Seafood, which he remembered fondly. Corey always had a strong work ethic. After high school, he attended CMCC for building construction and was recruited by Bath Iron Works, for which he worked for many years before moving to Florida where he held several sales positions and outdoor work. Corey loved Sunday brunch, the outdoors, fishing and hunting, NASCAR, VWs and his love for those tattoos. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Sewall and her husband Mark of West Bath, his father, William Russell III and his wife Carol of Bath; a brother, Logan Russell and his partner Nancy Cooper of South Portland, stepbrother Zachery Sewall and family of West Bath, stepsister Jillian Pinkham and family of Georgetown, stepbrother Michael Snyder, stepsisters Mary Johnston and Hannah Maloy, all of Woolwich, Maine. He will be greatly missed by his grandparents; aunts, uncles; cousins and so many friends, including Tony and Debra Clark of Phippsburg. Corey also leaves behind two small children. We would like to extend a thank you to the Delray Beach community and all the support of Corey during his struggles and sobriety. He had some great friendships along the way. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Lodge at Delray Beach, a sober living and recovery center, which is based on AA and NA way of life The Lodge at Delray Beach, Inc. P.O. Box 7004 Delray Beach, FL 33482 Put: Corey R Scholarship Fund in memo

