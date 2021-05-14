Brunswick officials adopted a $75 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday, which will increase the town’s tax rate impact by 3.73% — if residents approve the school budget articles in next month’s referendum vote.

Homeowners would see a 76-cent raise of their property taxes, bringing the mil rate to $21.13 per $1,000 assessed property value, if the budget passes. This means a property tax bill for a $200,000 home would be $4,226 — a $152 increase from last year.

Approximately $50.6 million of the budget is expected to be sourced from taxpayers.

The $43.6 million school budget represents a roughly $900,000 – or 2.11% – increase over last year’s budget. Taxpayers would be responsible for an additional $1.75 million compared to last year.

On the municipal side, the adopted $29.7 million budget is a $2.9 million dollar increase from the previous year. Of the total budget, taxpayers would be responsible for about $19 million — up $561,065 from last year.

The county budget sits at $1,664,113 and is a $10,438 decrease from 2020-2021.

According to a statement by Councilor Dan Ankeles, this year’s municipal budget adds two additional fire fighters and police officers, as well as personnel support for the Public Works and Parks and Recreation Department.

“The budget protects cost-of-living adjustments for our librarians, makes our streetlights more efficient, replaces aging cardiac monitors for our EMTs, funds the acquisition of a bucket truck that will save all kinds of time and labor and continues to chip away at ongoing infrastructure needs throughout the town,” Ankeles added.

On the school-side, the budget drivers include special education, mental health and wellness, technology and infrastructure capital projects. One of the major drivers of the school budget was to make up for a $870,000 reduction in General Purpose Aid from the state.

Overall, the budget is down from the original proposal in April, which would have raised taxes by more than 6%.

Of the thirteen school-budget articles voted on at Thursday’s meeting, articles three, seven, 10, 11 and 13 were unanimous. The remaining articles passed 8-1, with Councilor David Watson opposing.

The entire school, municipal and county budget resolution was also adopted in an 8-1 vote, with Watson again voting against. The tax commitment goes into effect early September.

According to the same post from Ankeles, a new proposal from the governor that contains increases in education funding and revenue sharing could result in additional changes to the budget, potentially lowering the tax rate impact.

The school budget referendum will be held June 8 at the Coffin School. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: