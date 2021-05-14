Carol Evrard Larrabee 1939 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Carol (Evrard) Larrabee, 81, of Hanson Drive, Topsham, passed away quietly Monday, May 3, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with her family at her side. Carol was born August 1, 1939, the daughter of Clifton and Olave (Phipps) Evrard. She attended Topsham schools and was a 1957 graduate of Brunswick High School. On Sept. 21, 1957 she married Joseph W. Larrabee. They were married nearly 64 years. Carol worked for MSAD 75 driving school bus for 38 years retiring in 2007. Over the years she enjoyed sewing, ceramics and spending time at their summer place in Casco. Carol always had a special place in her heart for her beloved cock spaniels. She is survived by her husband Joseph “Joe” Larrabee of Topsham; son Joseph “Chip” and his partner Matt of Oakland, and daughter Marguerite “Peg” Bailey and her husband Clay of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also survived by a brother Leroy Evrard, Joanne Gerow and Diane Lombard. Private services were held. Arrangements were by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfneralhome.com Memorial donations may be made to: Coastal Humane 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

