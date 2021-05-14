Clayton E. Moore Sr. 1924 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Clayton E. Moore, Sr., 96, of Main Road died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Winship Green Nursing Center in Bath. He was born in Phippsburg on August 6, 1924, the son of Sewall C. and Susie B. (Humphrey) Moore. He attended Phippsburg schools and on July 23, 1949 he married Beryle “Celia” Johansen. Clayton was a clam digger and was employed as a custodian at the Bath YMCA and the Phippsburg Elementary School. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing and parties. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Beryle “Celia” Moore, three brothers, Bob, Arthur and Clyde, four sisters, Myrtle, Gladys, Dorothy and Phyllis; two nieces, Nancy Pinkham and Judy Moore. He is survived by one daughter, Glenda Koehling and her husband Donald Koehling, Sr. of Phippsburg and one son, Clayton (Gene) Moore, Jr. of Bath; five grandchildren, Ginny Koehling-Gilliam and her husband Norman Gilliam, Jr. of Phippsburg, Donald Koehling, Jr. and his fiancée Heather Gilliam of Phippsburg, Tammy Moore, Clayton Moore III and Brandi Moore; two great-grandchildren, Jula Koehling-Huebler and her husband Ben Huebler of Bath and Jadyn Gillam of Phippsburg; and one great-great-granddaughter, Celia Marie Huebler of Bath. A private burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Phippsburg Fire & Rescue P.O. Box 83 Phippsburg, ME 04562

