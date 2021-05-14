Ralph “Randy” E. Seekins 1961 – 2021 WEST BATH – Ralph “Randy” E. Seekins was born in Bath on August 3, 1961 to Norman and Dorothy Seekins. He passed away unexpectedly on May 6, 2021. He was a Morse High School graduate class of 1980. Randy proudly worked at BIW for over 40 years. A devoted husband and best friend to Tammy for over 40 years; amazing father to son, Cody and partner Leann Moran, daughter Kaylee and husband Eli Davis; loving Grump to Kida Davis; brother to Robert and Norma. He loved the outdoors and was an avid boater, lobsterman, fisherman, motorcyclist, jetskier, hunter, ATV, snow and water skier and dog lover. He loved spending time at his camp on New Meadows river that his father built. Randy had an amazing sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Always a big kid himself, he was constantly on the go. He was never afraid to make himself heard. His volume was always at a 10. His helpful hand, humor and voice will always be remembered and missed. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the camp 72 West Side Drive, West Bath, 2-5 p.m. All welcome. To share your memories and condolences with the family, please visit. https://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book