Clifton Cooper Olds 1935 – 2021 BOSTON – Clifton C. Olds died on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Boston. He was 85 years old. Clif married Susan Weir in 1957 and they had a cherished lifelong partnership. Su passed on Jan. 8, 2021 and Clif missed her deeply. Clif is survived by their daughter, Elizabeth W. Olds of Massachusetts; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Nancy Olds; niece, Gretchen Pingree and nephews Brian Olds, David Erlichman and Charles Erlichman. He is also predeceased by brother, James R. Olds Jr. Clif was born on Dec. 3, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn. and grew up in Excelsior Minn. He graduated summa cum laude from Dartmouth College in 1957, with a major in art history. While at Dartmouth, he played drums with The Indian Chiefs jazz group, toured through Europe, appeared at New York’s Carnegie Hall and Boston’s Symphony Hall. Clif earned his master’s degree (1960) and his doctorate (1966) at the University of Pennsylvania. He was assistant professor of art at San Diego State University from 1962 to 1964 before joining University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. His extraordinary gifts as an educator earned him the University of Michigan class of 1923 Literary and Education Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in 1970. He was chair of the department at University of Michigan from 1973 to 1979, directed the University of Michigan/Sarah Lawrence Summer Program in Florence, Italy, in 1979, and was acting director of the University of Michigan Museum of Art in 1980-1981. He was a founding member of the Midwest Art History Society. Clif and Su moved to Brunswick in 1982 when he joined Bowdoin College as the Edith Cleaves Barry Professor of the History and Criticism of Art. Clif taught classes that explored the worlds of art and artists in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, medieval and Renaissance art, Albrecht Dürer, and the art of Japan and China. He chaired Bowdoin’s art department from 1985 to 1988 and was acting director of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in 1987-1988. The College Art Association recognized him with the 1999 Award for Distinguished Teaching of Art History. Clifton retired in 2003, continued to teach in 2007-2008, and served as interim director of the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in 2008-2009. Clif dedicated himself to his courses and colleges, mentoring generations of students. His lectures are legendary, as is Clif. Clif enjoyed working with Bowdoin’s track and field team as faculty advisor, timer, pit raker, and team enthusiast. As a Minnetonka (Minn.) High School student Clif played baseball (catcher) and later became a Red Sox and Patriots fan. Clif and Su loved to sail Nepenthe and Largo, on Casco Bay. He enjoyed travel, music, cooking, mysteries, cultivating bonsai, and drawing and painting were a special passion and talent. A Minnesotan, Michigander, and Mainer, Clifton was brilliant, gentle, clever, thoughtful, and funny. A kind, caring, devoted husband, father, teacher and friend, Clif is dearly missed.

