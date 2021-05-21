When employers have pension or savings plans, most Mainers choose to participate.
But incredibly, 235,000 people in Maine are employed by companies that do not offer a plan and so most of them may not have that cushion of savings for their retirement.
Now there can be a remedy. Senator Eloise Vitelli’s legislation (LD 1622) is working its way through our Legislature and if passed it would provide a way for most Maine workers and self-employed men and women to have automatic payroll deductions and these IRA savings would follow them from job to job.
This is a bill where everyone benefits and we hope you will contact your Representative or Senator and urge them to support LD 1622, or for more information do contact Senator Vitelli: [email protected]
Sandra and Ole Jaeger,
Georgetown
