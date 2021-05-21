Gerard D. Thibeault 1946 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Gerard D. Thibeault, 74, of Bowdoinham passed away on Friday May 14, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Brunswick, Sept. 17, 1946 to Irénée Roméo Thibeault and Ida Joséphine Ménard He was a volunteer firefighter for Topsham in his youth. He was a family man and an avid outdoorsman. Gerard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He enjoyed wildlife photography in Northern Maine. Gerard loved helping people, especially his family and friends! He was always lending a hand. His smile and his generosity will be forever remembered. Gerard always stayed busy. He worked as a welder at BIW, and also worked at the Pejepscot Paper Mill, as well as Morin’s Auto Parts. Gerard was predeceased by both parents. Surviving him are his wife Judith; daughter, Renée, son Jeffrey; his siblings, Elodia Young, Doris Levasseur, Jeanne Theberge, Irénée Thibeault Jr., George Thibeault, Paul Thibeault, Phillippe Thibeault, and Phyllis Levasseur. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 39 Pleasant St, Brunswick, ME 04011. Burial will follow immediately at St. John Cemetery on Pine St. in Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Maine Guides Association P.O. Box 603 Patten, ME 04765

