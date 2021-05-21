Marion Jones 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Marion Jones, 85, formerly of Woolwich, passed away peacefully with her children Laurie and Bill at her side at Sunnybrook Senior Living in Brunswick early Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021. For the two days preceding, she was surrounded by family, friends and her healthcare providers who loved and cared for her. She would have been thrilled that so many came to be with her and remember her. Marion was born in Bath to Frank and Edna (Beane) Reay. She lived in Wiscasset until 2nd grade when her family moved to North Street in Bath. She was a proud graduate of Morse High School class of 1954. Not even two months after graduating, she married her one true love, William “Bill” Jones Sr. on July 2, 1954. They were married nearly 60 years when Bill passed in 2014. Throughout their life together Bill referred to Marion as, “My beautiful wife.” They lived in the house they built on the George Wright Road in Woolwich for 50 years before Marion moved to Sunnybrook in 2017 when her Parkinson’s made it difficult for her to live independently. Marion had several jobs in Bath when she wasn’t at home with her children, including 16 years as a legal secretary, 10 years at the Bath Savings Institution, and several years at the Bath School Department, and at BIW. When Marion wasn’t working, she had an active social life with the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Stitch and Bitch. She loved to cook, sew, knit, and garden and passed on these life skills as a 4H leader for her daughter, Laurie and friends during their middle school years. Marion also had a passion for summer musicals at the Maine State Music Theater and the Wyeth Gallery at the Farnsworth Museum in Rockland. She and Bill Sr. were always on the go and socializing. They never missed a MHS class reunion for their respective classes (’54 and ’49), participating in all the alumni activities. For years, every Saturday night, they enjoyed playing cards with friends at the dining room table. Marion and Bill were also avid travelers. They camped throughout Maine and enjoyed the annual family summer stay at Pemaquid Lake. In the winters, they snowmobiled in northern Maine with family friends. They had homes in Kissimmee, Fla. and Beaver Cove on Moosehead Lake. They visited Hawaii, Alaska, England and took several Caribbean cruises. Marion loved to drive and would go anywhere her minivan would take her. Despite her Parkinson’s Disease and its physical effects, Marion’s wit, grit and independent spirit never left her. She was always ready to go wherever anyone was going, loved having visitors, celebrating holidays and special occasions, and couldn’t resist shopping and finding a bargain. And Marion had style. She never went anywhere without putting on “her face” and was always impeccably dressed. She had great love for all creatures, but especially the pets throughout her life including Ellie, Molly (aka the “little devil”) and her beloved kitty companion, Mitty. Marion had endless love and pride for her children and their families and always spoke of them to her many friends. She was so proud of her son Bill Jr. and his 15 years of USMC service. Bill was devoted to Marion, taking her on trips to Indiana to visit her sister, a weekend trip to Bar Harbor or for rides on his boat the “USS Billy Bass.” Bill was a regular at Sunnybrook with the dogs, always with a bouquet of flowers in hand and chauffeured outing to Talbots. She treasured spending time with her daughter, Laurie and her family – visiting her in Portland for dinners, parties and overnights, drives to Midcoast and lunches at Maxwell’s. Marion was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Henry Jones Sr. in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Jones Mitchell and husband Will of Portland, her son, William “Billy” Henry Jones Jr. of Levant; grandson, William Henry Jones III of Greenville, step-grandchildren James and Anna Mitchell of Portland, step-grandson Cody Smith of Greenville; loving sister and friend, Linda (Reay) Brown of Fort Wayne, Ind.; cousin, Tom Beane of Wiscasset; and close family friend, Kathi Pawlowski of Southport. Marion leaves behind her much-loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and a wealth of loving friendships, old and new. The family would like to extend their gratitude and deep appreciation to all of Marion’s caregivers and friends at Sunnybrook Senior Living, Coastal Rehab and CHANS Home Health and Hospice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5 at 11 a.m. at the Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, Phippsburg with a Celebration of Life immediately following at the Linden Tree Meeting House next door. Commitment services will follow for both Marion and Bill Sr. at Riverside Cemetery in Days Ferry Woolwich. For those joining us to celebrate her life, please feel free to wear the colors and florals she was so fond of. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com . Memorial contributions can be made in Marion’s name to the Midcoast Humane Society (midcoasthumane.org) or to CHANS Home Health and Hospice in Brunswick (midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving/donate)

Guest Book