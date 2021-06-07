Bean supper – Saturday, June 12, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Pint of pea beans, pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint coleslaw, sliced Italian bread, and frosted cake. Single meal $10; pay at curbside pick up. Orders need to be placed in advance Thursday, June, 10, by 1 p.m. by calling the church office Tuesday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 854-9157 or by email [email protected] Include name, phone number and number of meals ordering. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Pickup will be curbside in the Church Street lot.

Spaghetti supper – Saturday, June 12, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Anthony’s in Westbrook, drive-through pick up in lower parking lot on Brown Street. Sponsored by Westbrook Boy Scout Troop 87. Spaghetti, homemade sauce, meatballs, salad, bread and dessert. $10; $5, children under 10.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, June 26, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout available for those who do not want to come inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated required.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: