The pandemic has added even more strain to an already challenging recruitment landscape. Whether hiring front line workers or keeping remote workforces engaged, organizations are scrambling to find new strategies that work for their unique industries and business operations. So what comes next? Jobs are plentiful, talent is scarce, and current employees now have rapidly evolving expectations around flexibility in the workplace. How do we need to adapt to keep Maine running?

Moderated by Mim Minichilello, President of Employee Benefits, HUB International.

Mim Minichiello, President, Employee Benefits, HUB International New England

With over 25 years of experience, Mim provides leadership and implementation of employee benefit initiatives across the New England Region, building and expanding the HUB New England’s offerings as the top employee benefits solution provider.

Before joining HUB New England, Mim served in executive positions within the insurance brokerage and health plan industry. Mim’s experience lies in executing strategic growth and operational plans, building and implementing innovating sales strategies, and cultivating best-in-class teams. Mim is the recipient of the 2019 and 2020 Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in MA award and one of the 2019 Boston Business Journal’s Power 50 winners.

Ed McKersie, Founder and President, ProSearch

Ed McKersie is the Founder and President of ProSearch. Established in 1994 in Portland, the firm is now the largest locally owned (non-franchised) firm of its kind in the state of Maine. He is the Founder and an Advisory Board Member of Live and Work in Maine, a statewide initiative launched in November 2015 to increase awareness of career opportunities here in Maine. Ed is a past President of the Human Resources Association of Southern Maine. He also served on the Maine Society of Human Resources Management Council, where he was charged with establishing the Best Places to Work in Maine program. He was inducted into the SHRM Maine HR Hall of Fame in 2012. He currently serves on the Boards of Rippleffect and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Southern Maine, and is on the Leadersip team of FocusMaine. Ed was named to the Maine Business Hall of Fame by Junior Achievement of Maine in 2019. Ed graduated from Bentley University in 1983 and moved to Maine in 1989.

Melanie Tinto, Chief Human Resources Officer, WEX

Melanie joined WEX in 2018, bringing an almost 20-year track record of leading global talent acquisition, talent management, leadership development, and organizational development for large, multi-billion dollar corporations.

As CHRO of WEX, Melanie is responsible for developing and executing human resources strategy in support of the company’s overall business plan and strategic direction, specifically in the areas of succession planning, talent management, change management, organizational and performance management, training and development, and compensation and benefits.

Prior to joining WEX, Melanie served as Medtronic’s vice president of talent acquisition, talent management, and its chief learning officer and as Hewlett-Packard’s vice president of executive leadership development and organizational development. She also held HR Business Partner, global development, talent acquisition and talent management roles at Walmart, Bank of America and Cigna.

Andy Shepard, General Manager, Saddleback Mountain

Andy was a long-time executive at L.L.Bean, leading a number of businesses at the company. In keeping with L.L.Bean’s tradition of asking its employees to give back to their communities, Andy began working on a plan to address some of the challenges facing rural communities in Maine. The Maine Winter Sport Center was founded in 1999 and became a respected voice in a global dialogue about a sustainable, empowering approach to improving health and well-being for individuals and communities in Maine.

After 20 years as the president and CEO of the MWSC, and with the organization on solid footing, Andy stepped aside to focus all of his attention on getting Saddleback Mountain resurrected. A passion project he has been working on for 6 years, Andy took on the role of GM and CEO when Arctaris purchased the mountain in January 2020.

His focus now is on creating a sustainable business model for the iconic mountain and leveraging that to address many of the challenges facing rural communities; access to affordable, quality childcare, affordable housing, providing seasonal workers with year-round benefits and expanding access to health and wellness care in rural communities.

