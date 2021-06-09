ARUNDEL – Two incumbent selectmen were returned to office in the Tuesday, June 8 election. Arundel voters also elected an RSU 21 trustee by write-in ballot, elected members of the town’s budget board and ratified the RSU 21 budget.

Longtime selectmen Philip Labbe and Daniel Dubois were returned to office, garnering 220 and 216 votes, respectively. Candidate Rodney Sparkowich had 59 votes in the three-way race for two seats.

There were no nominees on the ballot for RSU 21 School Board. Todd Shea was elected with 70 write-in votes. Write-in Rkiya Noyes received 27 votes.

Michelle Allen and Shawn Hayes, with 191 and 193 votes, respectively, were returned to the Arundel Budget Board for three-year terms. Candidate Michael Mink received 72 votes.

There were no nominees on the ballot or write-in efforts for two, two-year terms or one, one-year term on the budget board.

By a 211-66 tally, voters ratified the RSU 21 budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, said Town Clerk Emily Nedeau. Voters who attended the district meeting May 11 that included all three communities – Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, approved the spending plan before Tuesday’s ratification.

Voters were to gather at the Arundel Municipal Building 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 to act on the municipal budget and a number of land use referenda.

