NORTH WATERBORO – Steven P. Murphy, 57 passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, unexpectedly at his residence. He was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Portland the son of Arthur and Catherine Ambrose Murphy.

Steven attended local schools and graduated from Gorham High School.

He worked for over 35 years as a car carrier for Moody’s Collision Center, where he was considered a driver extraordinaire.

He enjoyed all aspects of racing from going to tracks all over the Eastern United States, vintage cars and hauling modified racers for Hannaford Racing.

Steven could be seen many times at various car shows talking about racing with his J2 race car and his yellow T Bucket. One of his favorite drivers was Homer Drew. This included Bentleys, which is his favorite place. They always made room for him, no matter what. He also loved taking his T Bucket with his wife to Old Orchard Beach.

He also enjoyed his motorcycle and times with his family, grandchildren and friends.

Steven is survived by his wife, Megan Murphy of North Waterboro; three sons, Justin Murphy of Saco, Eric Murphy of Yarmouth and Michael Ouellette of Newry; a daughter, Amy Ouellette of Biddeford and a brother, James Murphy of Buxton and his wife Diane, and four grandchildren, Connor, Alison, Caroline and Luca and great-grandchildren.

Friends and relatives may call at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, to celebrate Steven’s life, Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 1-3 p.m.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider Animal Welfare Society

PO Box 43

West Kennebunk, ME 04094

Guest Book