Bumble Root Organic Farm, Windham

Six-week, late summer shares start in August. Bumble Root says these bouquets are filled with “late summer staples, like zinnias, sunflowers, echinacea, cosmos, statice, snapdragons (always!), rudbeckia, and everyone’s favorite—dahlias.” $95 to $105, email [email protected] to order

Eastern River Farm, Pittston

Five-week shares come with weekly video tutorials about what is in the bouquet, arrangement and care tips, along with an exclusive invitation to the farm’s Fall Flower Bar, where you can pick a bonus bouquet before frost sets in. Pick-up at The Spa at Senator Inn in Augusta or pick-up on farm to get a bonus, straight-stem bouquet. $149, order at easternriverfarm.com

Fawn Meadow Flowers, Scarborough

There’s still time to order an eight-week summer share to start in July or a four-week fall share to start in September, which will feature “unique textural elements and foliage.” Pick-up on farm or at Lone Pine Brewing in Gorham or Portland. $100 to $200, order at fawnmeadowflowers.com

Fresh Pickens Farm, Cape Elizabeth

Summer/Fall shares will start in August. A total of five bouquets per customer are delivered every two weeks to pick-up locations in seven towns and cities: Biddeford, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebunk and Portland. $100, order at freshpickens.com

Little River Flower Farm, Buxton

Four and eight-week summer shares start mid-July. Order pre-arranged or pick-your-own right on the farm. Simple dahlia shares start in September. On-farm pick-up or business delivery for five or more subscribers. $75 to $152, order at littleriverflowerfarm.com

