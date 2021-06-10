Buxton fire chief recognized, honored with Town Report dedication

The Buxton Annual Town Report this year has been dedicated to Fire Chief Nathan Schools of Gorham. It marks the first time a nonresident has been honored, according to Chad Poitras, chairperson of the Board of Selectmen.

Schools was recognized in a surprise ceremony and reception June 2 with a large turnout that included his family, firefighters, town officials and residents.

Schools’ career began in Gorham in 1999 when now-retired Chief Robert Lefebvre hired him as a junior firefighter. He was hired as Buxton’s chief and EMA director in September 2012.

Schools said he was kept unaware of last week’s recognition until about two hours before the announcement. But he said he knew something was up when he saw Lefebvre pulling into the driveway at Buxton Town Hall.

In opening remarks, Poitras praised Schools for taking charge during the pandemic.

“As a town, as a community, we have been fortunate to have a true leader get us through this difficult time that had not been seen since the 1918 Spanish flu outbreak,” Poitras said.

Poitras said Schools was in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and other emergency agencies during the pandemic. He cited Schools for opening vaccine clinics at the Bar Mills Fire Station.

Schools thanked the town for trusting him.

Municipal election results

Unchallenged incumbents reelected Tuesday are Chad Poitras for the Board of Selectmen; Christopher Baldinelli and Keith Emery, Planning Board; and Tyler Ladd, Budget Committee. Michael Pettis received 10 write-in votes for the other available Budget Committee seat.

Buxton Town Clerk John Myers reported 301 ballots cast from 6,767 registered voters as of June 7. It represents a 4.45% voter turnout.

Myers said before the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday that he expected the heat to impact the turnout.

Town Meeting this Saturday

The annual Town Meeting is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Bar Mills Fire Station on Portland Road, where residents will vote on the municipal budget.

According to Town Treasurer Kimberly Beam, the proposed budget is $8.4 million, up $554,166, or 7 %, from $7.8 million this fiscal year. Beam said the increase includes $180,000 to purchase a Freightliner dump/plow truck.

The acquisition was recommended by three of the five selectmen, with two absent, as well as all seven members of the Budget Committee.

The budget increase also includes $145,000 to be used for the revaluation of properties in town.

The entire warrant for the town’s budget can be viewed in the published town report or online by visiting buxton.me.us/home/news/new-town-reports-are-out.

