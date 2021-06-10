Fish migration update

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust reported on June 4 that this has been an unusual year and has impacted fish migration.

“We had warm and dry conditions in May, resulting in the fish migration beginning earlier than usual, then cold, heavy rains that may have stopped the fish migration early,” the land trust reported.

“At this point, we have not seen any fish migrating through Mill Brook Preserve for a week, which means it is likely the migration could be done for this year. We are still monitoring the migration because it is still possible there could be a second pulse of fish because the run typically lasts until mid-June.”

The land trust is waiting for at least two more weeks for a final assessment of the migration.

Senior tax assistance forms available

Applications for seniors to request help paying their property taxes are available at the Town Clerk’s Office at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., or visit gorham-me.org. The deadline is Aug. 1.

For more information or help completing the application, email [email protected] or call 222-1671.

50 Years ago

Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Dodge of Flaggy Meadow Road were to host the Couple’s Club of First Parish Church for a casserole supper, the American Journal reported on June 9, 1971.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on June 3 that the U.S. public debt was $28,241,943,205,125.46.

