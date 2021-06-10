A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing Tuesday afternoon was found dead on a trail in Cape Neddick.

Deborah Kolbjornsen was reported missing around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday after she did not return from walking a dog when expected, York police said in a press release. Police determined the woman, who lived locally, had entered a wooded area with a trail system off Lorraine Drive to walk a corgi around 11:30 a.m.

After an extensive search that stretched into the late even hours, Kolbjornsen was found dead 1.5 to 2 miles into the woods off Lorraine Drive, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

York police were joined in the search by the York Beach Fire Department, York Village Fire Department, York Ambulance, York County Emergency Management Agency and Maine Warden Service.

Kolbjornsen was a retired teacher from the Oyster River Cooperative School District in New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

