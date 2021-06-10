LCDR James Olver Nesbitt III 1921 – 2021 AUBURN – James Olver Nesbitt of Greene died May 15, 2021. He was born July 5, 1921 in Bethlehem, Pa. to James O Nesbitt Jr b1889 and Dorothy Ryan Nesbitt, born Dora Mae Ryan, 1895. James O. grew up in the Pittsburg, Pa. area, graduating from Langley High in Sheraden, Pa. in 1937. He joined the Navy Air Force in 1943 as the FAA was going to pull his license to fly for doing loop-de-loops around the North bridge in Pittsburgh. On April 23, 1943 he married his high school classmate Phyllis Ruth Steele. They had five sons together; James Olver IV, Richard Steele, Alexander, Robert Stanley and Thomas Ryan. Phyllis Steele died suddenly in 1986 of an aneurism. Their second son Richard Steele died at sea in 1975 after returning from Vietnam, a paraplegic in 1970. James O’s naval career of 23 years took the family across the country five times before landing in Brunswick. He was a Naval acrobatic instructor and instrument instructor. His aeronautical designs were adapted by the Navy and one was patented. He was gunnery officer on the USS Wasp before joining VP-21 Flight Crew 9 and the Wing at BNAS. While the Wasp was in dry dock at the South Boston Navy Yard he went to Tufts University to finish his college education which he started at Clemson University, SC years before. He earned his varsity letter in swimming/diving. As retirement grew closer James O. found time to join the local Toastmasters, Rotary Club and was Brunswick Democratic Chairman. He retired from the Navy in 1966 and became the Director of the Androscoggin Valley Regional Planning Commission which he held for 10 years. His work at the AVRPC helped clean up the Androscoggin River as part of Senator Muskie’s Clean Water Act. With the help of all the people and towns on the River we today see a completely different river. James O moved to Greene in 1970 and joined the Lewiston/Auburn Rotary and Toastmaster Clubs and was town moderator there. With his Navy career over, Jim continued to fly. He did some charters out of Wiscasset and Bowdoinham. His last flight was with his grandson Ryan last summer. To his good friends at Twitchell field; you can take the locks off. Jim remarried in 1989 to Naomi Snyder of Brookline, Mass. They lived in Brookline and pursued Eastern Mysticism, living at Kripalau Ashram and Sri Premananda Ashram and visiting Sai Baba at Puttaparthi. Naomi and Jim returned to Greene to live out their diverse life styles, cultures and spiritual pursuits. Naomi Nesbitt died in Oct of 2019 at The Hospice House in Auburn, leaving two children, David Snyder and Nadine Nesbitt and the Nesbitt boys. Jim died at Hospice as well and the family appreciates the care given them both. We are indebted to Nicole Sylvester (husband Mike and daughter Kaylee) of Greene who over the years, at all hours of the day were there for both Jim and Naomi. A remarkable caregiver, her understanding of them was a great help and eased our minds. A graveside service honoring James’ life will be celebrated on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Valley Cemetery on Rt. 202 in Greene. The public is welcome. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice

