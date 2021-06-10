Beverly Ann Sanford 1941 – 2021 BATH -The Sanford family has lost our matriarch, our love, our mom, Beverly Ann Sanford, as she succumbed to illness on May 31 at age 80 after a long battle. Beverly was born and raised in the idyllic locale of Bath, attending Morse High School class of 1959 where she formed lifelong friendships she maintained until the end. Beverly was married to Donald Sanford after meeting in college in Boston and proceeded to live a life of raising a family in Bristol, Conn. and working on an accounting career which eventually morphed into overseas adventure. After retiring, Beverly and Donald travelled throughout the Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos, before finding a second home in Tobago, West Indies. Beverly lived the life of a swashbuckling pirate, living on a 42-foot sailboat in Tobago while cruising the Caribbean looking for the best conch chowder, the coldest rum punch and soaking in the sun and enjoying life to the fullest. Beverly was also the genial innkeeper of the Cocrico Inn in Tobago, a welcoming 13-room hotel that featured good fun, cold drinks and a welcoming smile from Beverly. Beverly would often return to Brunswick in the summer to visit with her friends and family, hosting lobster and clam bakes. As we mourn her loss, we take a moment to celebrate a life will-lived, telling stories that makes us laugh and smile amid the tears of losing our beloved mother. Beverly is survived by Donald; and her children, Pam and Paul, her daughter-in-law Tara; her three sisters Paula, Susan and Betsy; and grandchildren Derick and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, we are asking to send a donation to the: Alzheimer’s Association to fight this insidious disease at https://act.alz.org/donate

