Patricia Ann Wescott 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Patricia Ann Wescott passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021. She was born in Littleton, in 1936, to Mildred and Albert Henderson. Later, the family settled in South Freeport with the family growing to seven sisters. Patricia was a homemaker and farmer in her younger years. She had eclectic interests and was exceptionally kind, resilient, and self-sufficient. She worked for Eastland Shoe Factory in the ’60s, made lobster netting, drove a flag car for wide-load deliveries, and drove a school bus. She was very passionate about animals and gardening, eventually becoming a master gardener. She lived at North Deering Gardens in Portland, for 18 years, where she helped develop a community garden. She was involved in the Hour Exchange in Portland for several years. At the age of 72 she became a paralegal. An achievement she was very proud of. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Mildred (Tidd) Henderson and Albert Henderson; sisters Allison Robertson, Laney Turgeon, Judy Norwood, and Margaret Spain. She is survived by her three children, Catherine Wescott, Bradley Wescott, and Daniel Wescott; her two sisters, Marilyn Dodge and Millie Snyder; ex-husband, Bradley G Wescott; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Guest Book