WINTERPORT — Two people were killed when a fire swept through a home at 622 Steam Rd. early Thursday in Winterport, officials said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the home after firefighters responded to a 911 call made shortly before 4:30 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said.

According to the Maine State Police, the deceased are believed to be 29-year-old Raymond Cornelison and 20-year-old HannahMae McAllister.

The remains were taken to a local funeral home, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. There was no indication of foul play, fire officials said.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles