WINTERPORT — Two people were killed when a fire swept through a home at 622 Steam Rd. early Thursday in Winterport, officials said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found inside the home after firefighters responded to a 911 call made shortly before 4:30 a.m., the state fire marshal’s office said.

According to the Maine State Police, the deceased are believed to be 29-year-old Raymond Cornelison and 20-year-old HannahMae McAllister.

The remains were taken to a local funeral home, and the cause of the fire was still under investigation. There was no indication of foul play, fire officials said.

