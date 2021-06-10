The Navy awarded Bath Iron Works a $55 million extension on a previously awarded contract for planning and design work on new Arleigh Burke-class destroyers through June 2022.

According to a statement from the company, that work included lead yard services such as “configuration management, logistics, supply chain, engineering and design services.”

“This contract extension demonstrates the Navy’s continued faith in Bath Iron Works to be the lead shipyard and design agent for this critical program,” BIW Vice President of Programs and Planning Eugene Miller wrote in a statement Thursday. “Ongoing modernization of the class’s Flight III configuration ensures it will remain the most versatile surface combatant in the fleet for years to come.”

The Maine Delegation touted the award in a statement Wednesday, writing the investment in the destroyers is “vitally important to our national security.”

“The additional funding provided by this contract modification will help Maine shipbuilders continue to produce the best, most reliable warships in the world for American sailors,” Sens. Angus King, Susan Collins, Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden wrote.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the main type of warship the Bath shipyard constructs for the Navy. Six Arleigh Burkes are currently under construction at BIW, a subsidiary of General Dynamics.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: