The Brunswick Downtown Association announced that the 2nd Friday Brunswick Season Opener is June 11.

2nd Friday Brunswick is an inclusive series of events, which will encompass an ArtWalk with a variety of artists selling and displaying art on the street and inside and outside local businesses, with musical performances taking places throughout the evening.

The event occurs on the second Friday of each month, from June to September, within Brunswick’s downtown district.

The performance schedule, map and listings can be found at brunswickdowntown.org and facebook.com/2ndFridayBrunswick.

