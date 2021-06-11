SCARBOROUGH — After seeing high demand, developers of the Gateway at Beacon apartment complex in Scarborough are interested in expanding the location.

Located at 100 Beacon Gateway Blvd. in Scarborough, the complex, which currently contains 288 fully occupied residential units, originally proposed 12 buildings each containing 24 units, said Ben Devine, developer. Not knowing how strong the demand would be, only 10 of the 12 buildings were constructed.

Now, as occupants are staying and the complex has stopped wait-listing people the developers want to construct the additional buildings, Devine said.

On June 2, developers brought their expansion request to the Scarborough Town Council during a workshop session.

Council Chair Paul Johnson said Devine Capital, LLC had approached the town six months ago with interest in expansion.

Originally, developers were looking at an additional four units, according to a memo from Ben and John Devine, developer, to the town on May 27.

“Following our discussion with you last week and your concern with the overall size of the expansion at this time, we have decided to scale-down the overall expansion project this year and only focus on the two parcels which abut Haigis Parkway, leaving our current proposed expansion project sized at two buildings, containing 48 residential units in total,” the memo said.

The expansion would require an amendment to the existing contract zone, developers said at the workshop.

Units at Gateway at Beacon are marketed as luxury apartments, Devine said. However, pricing is comparable to surrounding complexes.

To Councilor Jonathan Anderson’s question about what is currently in high-demand, Devine said that studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom are all popular. If something is available, it is in demand.

If approved, developers would like to get the foundations in by fall, Devine said.

Anderson said he would be interested to hear about the public benefit of the project, whether that was additional affordable or workforce housing or something relating to the environment.

Councilor Ken Johnson said he is concerned about the impact this project could have on the growth permits allocated this year from the town. Councilor Betsy Gleysteen said she agreed with this.

Because this was a workshop discussion, no votes to approve or reject the project were made.

