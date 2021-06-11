Omelets are served often here at the cove because I’m fortunate enough to have an abundance of fresh eggs, courtesy of my grand chickens.

This omelet is just one of many varieties enjoyed in the summertime, mostly for Sunday brunch, but on occasion for dinner. When corn on the cob is on the menu, I try to remember to roast a few extra ears for times such as these. I’ve also found that this recipe is a great way to experiment with different varieties of mushrooms and goat cheeses found at the weekly farmers markets.

The summer season has so many fresh ingredients to offer that it’s nearly impossible to fit it all in, but I try. For instance, this unusual Melon Cucumber Salad can be made in many different ways, but we like the addition of mint and lime. If you have time and want to be fancier, the refreshing chunks of cucumber and melon, along with the cheese, can also be threaded onto skewers or placed on a platter in a checkerboard design.

Strawberry and rhubarb season is such a favorite time of year for me. That is a delight in itself, but I especially like these two summer wonders when they are combined in muffin batter and baked to perfection.

Also, I discovered that adding yogurt or sour cream into a muffin recipe makes all the difference. You’ll never have a dry muffin again.

Enjoy all the summer goodness while you can. It all goes by far too quickly!

Roasted Corn and Mushroom Omelet

6 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 pound mushrooms, diced

4 shallots, diced

2 jalapeños, diced

2 ears corn, roasted and kernels removed

8 ounces goat cheese

12 eggs, well-beaten

In a 10-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add mushrooms, shallots and jalapeños. Sauté for 2-3 minutes or until shallots are translucent.

Stir in corn and goat cheese. Transfer this mixture to a bowl and set aside, keeping warm. Wipe out pan with a paper towel.

For each omelet, place 1 tablespoon butter into the pan and melt over medium heat. Add one-quarter of the beaten eggs and cook for 1 minute, allowing the bottom of the eggs to start to set.

Using a rubber spatula, gently lift the edges of the eggs and tilt the pan to allow the still-liquid eggs to flow underneath until cooked through. The omelet will look like a pancake. Gently flip over and cook for another 30 seconds. Add one-quarter of the vegetable and cheese filling to the middle of the omelet and fold in edges, flipping again if needed to be sure the egg is completely cooked. Slip onto a warm plate. Yield: 4 servings

Melon and Cucumber Salad with Feta

3 cups watermelon cubes

1 1/2 cups cantaloupe cubes

1 cup blackberries, optional

1 1/2 cups diced English cucumber

2 tablespoons mint leaves, julienned

1/3 cup feta cheese, diced

Dressing

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Place melon, berries (if using) and cheese in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lime juice, salt and pepper. Drizzle dressing over all and toss to coat. Sprinkle with mint. Yield: 4 servings

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffins

1/2 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

1/4 cup neutral oil

1 egg

1 1/3 cups flour

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 cups strawberries, diced

1 1/2 cups rhubarb, diced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a muffin pan or use muffin liners. Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl.

In another bowl, combine wet ingredients. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients then add the strawberries and rhubarb. Mix just enough to bring the batter together.

Fill each muffin cup about two-thirds full. Depending on the size, you’ll have 12-15 muffins.

Evenly distribute the crumble topping onto each muffin. Bake for about 20-25 minutes, until the tops are golden brown and the muffins test done. Yield: 12-15 muffins

Crumble Topping

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

A pinch of nutmeg

A pinch of kosher salt

3 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Combine flour, sugar, spices and salt in a mixing bowl. Add in melted butter and maple syrup. Mix until crumbles form.

