Local Scouts explore ‘The Grand Canyon of Maine’

Gulf Hagas – often dubbed “The Grand Canyon of Maine” – features a rugged and remote trail network along a deep river gorge with many scenic waterfalls. The gorge is located in the northern Maine woods and is a part of the Appalachian Trail. Recently, local Boy and Girl Scout Troops 800 and 851, respectively, went on an overnight camping trip to enjoy the beauty of hiking and the waterfalls of this impressive trek. It won’t be the only trek that the Scout Troops will be going on this summer. In a few weeks they will be going on a hike in Baxter State Park to see more terrific scenery our state has to offer. To be a part of a dynamic troop that encourages the physical, intellectual, social, emotional and spiritual development of young people, reach out to the Scoutmaster Jeff Messer of Girls Troop 851 at [email protected] or Scoutmaster Michael Nadeau of Boys Troop 800 at [email protected] The troops usually meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday nights at the Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Live music returns

Raymond Arts Alliance has started up its program again with wonderful talent and a variety of music coming back to the area for all to enjoy.

A free concert is open to the public at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Raymond Village Community Church. The group Time Zones, a trio performing an eclectic mix of jazz, Middle Eastern music, Latin music and more, will be performing. Members of Times Zones include Gary Wittner (seven-string guitar), Eric LaPerna (hand drum) and Michael Gallant (violin).

The audience is required to follow the socially distanced seating policy. Guidelines will be posted. Visit the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page for additional information and contact information.

Get loony at the library

A fun, new project called “Loonacy at the Library” has begun. The Raymond Village Library will provide a wooden loon planter, and patrons provide the inspiration.

Go loony and release your interpretation of your own creative loon. Paint it, carve it, wood burn it, cover it with fabric – whatever your mind can imagine. Once complete, the planters will be displayed and raffled off at the library.

Sign up by June 26 at the library, by email or call 655-4283. Return your completed masterpiece to the library by July 10.

The loon planters will be on display and raffle tickets will be sold until the raffle drawing on Aug. 14.

There are a lot of activities opening up and happening either at the library or on Zoom, including senior bridge, which meets Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., no pre-registration required.

Be sure to go to the website to see a list of events at raymondvillagelibrary.org, call the library about being added to the email list at 655-4283 or email the director with questions or ideas you may have at [email protected]

Library summer hours

Due to generous support from Raymond Village Library patrons and the Raymond community, the library has expanded its hours for the summer season: 9 a.m.to 6 p.m. Mondays for all patrons, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays for senior hours and 1-6 p.m. for all patrons, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays for all patrons, and 9 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday for all patrons.

Swim lessons at Crescent Beach

Join swim instructor Jordan Magiera for five different levels of swimming, from beginner to advanced. To register, go to raymond.recdesk.com and click on the “program” tab. Session one is July 5-15 and session two is July 19-29. The cost per session is $50 for Raymond residents, $55 for nonresidents.

UCAN 5K walk, run

There will be a tribute to Candace Woolston through a UCAN 5K Race on June 27. Race day registration will begin with a 7:30 a.m. kids’ fun run, followed by a 9 a.m. start for 5K for walkers and runners. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top female and male.

The race will start and end at Sheri Gagnon Park on Mill Street, head down Main Street at the start to Route 302 and back to Main Street to Mill Street. The course is flat and scenic along Sebago Lake.

The entry fee is $30 on race day. Awards will be given to participants of all ages, including Youngest & Oldest Raymond Resident Team Awards and other awards.

The beneficiary for this race will be the town of Raymond. Online registration is available at runsignup.com. Make checks payable to Pine Tree Race Services and mail application to 22 Romasco Lane, Portland, ME 04101. There is no pre-registration necessary for the kids’ fun run, just sign up on the day of the race.

Free meals

RSU 14 Director of School Nutrition Jeanne Reilly has announced that summer meal distribution will begin on Thursday, June 17, every Monday and Thursday until Aug. 19 (except for July 5). Pickup will be at Windham High School in the adult ed parking lot area and Raymond Elementary School in the upper parking lot from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call or email the Windham Raymond School Department office for more information at 892-1800. As a reminder, meals need to be ordered at rsu14.nutrislice.com at least one day in advance.

EmpowerME for grandparents

There will be a class on empowerment by EmpowerME from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 16, on the topic “When Grandparents Become Caregivers.”

There are many youth growing up in homes with substance use disorder, and grandparents or other family members are increasingly becoming their main caregivers. In this class, there will be a discussion on best practices to determine if kids are using precautions to avoiding misuse and how to talk to kids in a way that will lead to healthier decisions. RSVP to [email protected]

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

