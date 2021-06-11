Project underway to restore historic cemetery archway

With the help of Gray residents, Gray Cemetery Association and the Gray Historical Society hope to recreate the Village Cemetery archway leading into the oldest sections of the cemetery.

According to Gray Historical Society’s website, the northeast corner at Gray Village Cemetery was once the location of a wooden archway that was flanked by open walkways. Volunteers believe the structure was installed in the late 1800s, perhaps with federal reimbursement funds given to the town soon after the Civil War. The entire structure was apparently removed sometime in the early 1900s.

The aim is to build an archway in a similar style, close to the original location. Two pieces of information provide a glimpse into the historic structure, according to the historical society: a Warren Gilbert sketch of Gray Corner from Greenleaf Street in 1889 and a scale model of Gray Village built by Herb Snyder, now displayed at the Gray Historical Society museum.

Donations of materials and labor are anticipated from Dick Skillings, Steve Cobb, Galen Morrison, Bruns Brothers (wrought iron gates) and Gray Public Works Department (excavation and placement).

Gray residents can help, too, by contributing to meet the balance of project costs, which are estimated to be about $6,500, including material and signage. Donations are gratefully accepted; checks may be made payable to the Gray Cemetery Association c/o Gray Historical Society and mailed to PO Box 544, Gray ME 04039.

Summer reading fun

Registration is now open for Tails and Tales, a summer reading program full of virtual events, fun crafts, scavenger hunts and prizes for both kids and grown-ups. The Gray Public Library Association program will run from the week of June 14 to the week of July 26. It is open to all patrons and registration is not required to participate in individual events. Go to the Summer Reading link on the library’s website for more information.

The GPL Evening Book Group is meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month and the Afternoon Book Group via Zoom at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month. Those interested in joining either group can email [email protected] for more information.

“Dear Mr. Blueberry” story walk is at Gray Rec. Start at the volleyball area toward the softball field to enjoy this story. The hope is to change the story bi-weekly through summer and fall.

Food pantry request

The Gray Community Food Pantry at 5 Brown St. needs paper grocery bags with handles and plastic newspaper bags. The donation bin is located on the side of the first shed at the First Congregational Church parish house. If leaving items or to request an appointment, email Donna at [email protected] or call or text her at 671-4458. Clothing and/or household goods cannot be accepted. To make a monetary donation, make out checks to Gray Community Food Pantry and mail to Jan Nowinski, 55 Westwood Road, Gray, ME 04039. Jan can be reached via email at [email protected]

Summer sale

The June Summer Sale at the Gray Congregational Church is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 (rain date June 26), on the lawn at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. Featured will be RADA Cutlery, baked goods, garden-related items, crafts and a Second Time Around table/area.

Longest Day 5K

The Longest Day 5K will remain a virtual event this year and registered walkers and runners can walk or run the course at any day and time up to June 20. The registration fee is $15 at runreg.com/longest-day-5k, but GNG students can participate free of charge. Proceeds support the trails at Libby Hill Forest Recreation Area at 50 Libbey Hill Road.

Youth summer sports

Programs are being added to grayrec.com every week, including a conditioning clinic, sports camp, soccer and basketball, to name a few.

New hours at Legion Post

American Legion Post 86 at 15 Lewiston Road is now open seven days a week: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sundays.

Maine Wildlife Park news

A local food truck called Shut Up n’ Eat It will be at the park from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18. The park will close at 8 p.m. both days.

Bean supper

A bean supper will be held at the First Congregational Church of Gray on June 26. The menu includes pea beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuits and choice of apple or blueberry pie. Meals are $8 each, payable at time of pickup from 4-5:30 p.m. Park at the Parish House, 5 Brown St., and enter by the front door. Face masks and social distancing required.

Orders must be placed in advance by calling Carol at 650-9093. The cutoff will be 75 dinners or 2 p.m. June 23.

Passings

A memorial service for longtime Gray resident Madelene Taylor, who died April 30, will take place at her home at 20 Seymour Drive in Gray at 1 p.m. June 26. The service will be led by the Rev. Natalie Blake and will be hosted by her children Mark and Cheryl.

This will be an outdoor service; bring a chair if seating is desired. All who knew and loved Madelene are invited to attend. For questions, call Nancy Sawyer at 657-6376.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

