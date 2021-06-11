WESTBROOK – Frances Ardra Adams LaCourse went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. She was born Aug. 23, 1940 to Harry and Beatrice (Tarbell) Adams. She grew up on a potato farm in Aroostook County (THE County) where she enjoyed many happy years, and many wonderful memories. Fran attended Oakfield Schools, Lee Academy, and Maine Medical Center School of Nursing where she became an RN. She went on to become a nursing home administrator, and co-owned the North Berwick Nursing Home with her husband Stan LaCourse. Went onto receive Advanced Credentials in Administration at the University of Minnesota. Later went back into nursing on the cardiac unit at Mercy Hospital for 17 years. Fran married Stanley LaCourse Sr., Oct. 19, 1963, and had two children, Lisa and Stan Jr. They built their own home in Hollis, where Fran lived for over 50 years.Fran was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. Her passion was to studying God’s Word, and attending church.Fran was predecease by her parents, her only brother, Newell, her beloved aunt, Ardra, and nephew, George Adams.She is survived by her former husband, Stanley LaCourse. Son, Stan Jr., and wife Joyce LaCourse. Daughter, Lisa, and husband Frank Siciliano. Grandchildren, Chris Reynolds, Elisabeth and Joseph Siciliano, Gabrielle and Amia LaCourse. Nephews, Paul, Dana, and Steven Adams.A very special thank you to the Northern Light Hospice care givers for all their love and care in her final days.The family invites you to visiting hours on Saturday June 12, from 4-6 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A funeral Service will be celebrated on Sunday the 13, at 1 p.m., at Jones, Rich & Barnes with a committal service on Monday in Oakfield Cemetery. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

