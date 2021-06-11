Marcelle D. Bonzagni 1923 – 2021 WOOLWICH – Marcelle D. Bonzagni, 97, of Woolwich, Maine, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2021. She was born on June 17, 1923, the daughter of George Drapeau Sr. and Alma LaPointe Drapeau. Marcelle attended Brunswick Schools and upon completion of high school she attended Katharine Gibbs Secretarial College graduating in 1943. Marcelle has strong ties to the Brunswick area where her father owned and operated Drapeau’s pharmacy; eventually selling to her brother Louis, the business remained in the family for nearly 90 years. While working for Bowdoin College as a secretary in admissions; Marcelle met the love of her life, Henry V. Bonzagni. Henry was a Bowdoin alumnus in the class of 1941. Marcelle was instantly smitten and a love that lasted a lifetime was born. They were married April 27, 1946. They raised two boys; Richard M. Bonzagni and Michael G. Bonzagni. They lived in several states. In 1963 they settled in Woolwich, Maine, along the shore of the Kennebec River. There they enjoyed afternoons on the sunporch, reading books, bird watching, snow shoeing, boating and everything quintessential Maine. Marcelle enjoyed hours of knitting, needle point and was an avid gourmet cook. She was a passionate fan of all Boston sports teams, rarely missing a game. Marcelle was predeceased by her husband, Henry V. Bonzagni and one son, Richard M. Bonzagni. Marcelle is survived by her son, Michael G. Bonzagni of Rockland; a sister-in-law, Jacqueline J. Drapeau of Brunswick; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at All Saints Parish, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on June 17, 2021 at 10 o’clock a.m. Burial will follow To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

