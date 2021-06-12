CAPE ELIZABETH – Mildred “Joey” Maxwell, 93, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Scarborough Terrace with her family by her side.

Mildred was born in Swampscott, Mass. on April 3, 1928, the daughter of Clara Montecalvo and stepfather Charles Anderson. At a young age she stayed in many foster homes after the death of her mother. One of her goals was to find her real father, William Neilson, and she did.

She was married to John M. Maxwell for over 66 years, until his passing on July 19, 2014.

She was a meticulous homemaker. She loved knitting clothes, crocheting washcloths, sewing and playing the piano for our dad when he sang. She loved music. She also enjoyed doing puzzles (daily paper), a nice walk on the beach and the Red Sox.

Mildred is survived by three children, Priscilla, Jack, Walter and their families.

Walking with Grandma

I like walking with Grandma,

Her steps are short

like mine.

She doesn’t say

“now hurry up”

She always takes her time.

I like to walk with Grandma,

Her eyes see things like mine do,

Wee pebbles bright, a funny cloud.

Half hidden drops of dew.

Most people have to hurry,

They do not stop to see.

I’m glad that God made Grandma

Unrushed and young

like me!

Services will take place on Friday, June 18, with burial at Seaside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth at 12 p.m., followed by visitation from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland and a funeral service at 2 p.m. A reception will follow the service at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Center at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend special thanks for the loving care provided by the staff at Rose Garden at Scarborough Terrace and Beacon Hospice at the end.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to

Scarborough Memory Care,

Scarborough Terrace,

600 Commerce Dr.,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

