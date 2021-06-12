NORTON, Mass. – Paul Christian Helmreich, 87, of Norton, Mass., formerly of Brunswick, Maine, June 10, 2021.

He was the husband of Zephorene (Stickney) Helmreich and the late Dorothy Lee (Heise) Helmreich; father of James Helmreich and wife Margaret Helmreich of Milan, N.Y., Alan Helmreich and wife Crystal Helmreich of Sanford, Maine and Kristen Parsons and husband Damon Parsons of Taunton, Mass..

Visiting hours on Thursday, June 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St., (off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) in Norton. Private burial services will be held subsequently at the Timothy Plain Cemetery in Norton.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in memory of

Mr. Helmreich

may be made to:

The Literacy Center

80 North Main Street

Attleboro, MA 02703, or to:

Wheaton College

Annual Fund

26 East Main St.

Norton, MA 02766

