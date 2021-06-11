Donald J. Piehl 1928 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – We lost our beloved Dad, Grampy, Uncle and Brother-in-Law on June 3, 2021, surrounded by love. He is reunited with his wife, Toria, one year after her passing. Don was born and raised on the north shore of Chicago, Nov. 1, 1928, to Roy and Marie (Post) Piehl. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree at University of Wyoming where he met his wife, Toria, and they were wed in 1953. Don enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper and was honorably discharged in 1961. He then had a successful career in sales; first at the family business “Frederick Post Co.” and then “Hamilton Industries”. Don and Toria relocated to Hampstead, N.H., in 1963 where they raised two children and made lifelong friendships. Don loved sailing, skiing and cruising the coast of Maine, so in 1977 they moved to their dream home in Harpswell, Maine. He also loved tennis, traveling with Toria and friends, his Westie dogs, Willie Nelson, cocktail hour and good food! Spending time with his family was another love and he will be truly missed by his daughter, Linda Connors (John) of West Newbury, Mass.; son, Douglas Piehl (Laura) of Freeport; grandchildren, Joe, Marina, Noa, Tessa, Nelson; sister-in-law, Sylvia Maley (Howie); two nieces and three nephews. Don’s family would like to thank the staff at Horizon’s Living and Rehab Center for their excellent care over the past three years. There will be no services. Arrangements were by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, Maine, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations can be made in Don’s name to Coastal Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

