RIDGELAND, S.C. — Garrick Higgo won the Palmetto Championship at Congaree for his first PGA Tour victory Sunday when leader Chesson Hadley blew a two-shot lead with bogeys on his final three holes.

The 22-year-old South African shot a 3-under 68 and finished at 11 under in his second career tour event. The victory, which was worth $1,314,000, gives him PGA Tour status through the 2023 season.

“It’s amazing,” Higgo said. “I just stayed patient all week.”

It was a heartbreaking finish for Hadley, who was seemingly in control at 13 under with three holes to play. But he drove into a waste area on the 16th and could not get up and down after missing the 17th and 18th greens

“I can only imagine what it looked like on TV because it looked freaking awful from my view,” Hadley said. “I mean, I could barely keep it on the planet.”

Hadley finished with a 75 and fell into a tie for second with Hudson Swafford (66), Doc Redman (67), Jhonattan Vegas (67), Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Bo Van Pelt (68).

After an even par front-nine, Higgo had an eagle on the par-5 12th and birdie on the 14th to get to 11 under – two shots in back of Hadley.

Higgo also saved par from 10 feet on the 71st hole after missing the fairway with his first two shots.

When Higgo tapped in for par on the 18th, he headed off to wait for a potential playoff. Turns out, he didn’t need the extra reps, as Hadley missed a 10-footer for par.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson made a run at the top late in the round, coming within a shot of Hadley after birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th holes. His chances ended with a triple bogey on the 16th hole, however, and he finished with a 70 to tie for 10th at 8 under.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Jerry Kelly successfully defended his title in his hometown American Insurance Championship, closing with a 6-under 66 in Madison, Wisconsin, for a one-stroke victory over Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Kelly, 54, finished at 14-under 202 for his eighth PGA Tour Champions victory.

Couples, 61, bogeyed the par-5 18th for a 68. He won the 2017 tournament for the last of his 13 senior titles.

Jimenez, the leader after each of the first two rounds, shot a 69.

Jim Furyk (68) and Retief Goosen (68) tied for fourth at 12 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jonathan Caldwell won by one stroke for his first European Tour title in the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The event was a first on the European Tour, with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool.

Caldwell shot a final-round 8-under 64, including eight birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-4 14th. The Northern Irishman finished 17 under overall, ahead of second-place Adrian Otaegui (67).

England’s Alice Hewson was two shots behind Caldwell in third, closing with a 69.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »