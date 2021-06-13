SANFORD – George Rankin Greely, 83, died of natural causes on May 25, 2021 in Sanford.

He was born on April 4, 1938 in Quincy, Mass. to parents Charles Folsom Greely of Dorchester, Mass. and Jean White Rankin of Glasgow, Scotland and later Weymouth, Mass. George attended John Adams Elementary School in Quincy, Mass. until spring of 1948, when his family moved to South Portland. He graduated from South Portland High School in 1955. George then went on to attend the University of Maine and graduated in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

George worked as an engineer at Raytheon before going to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he worked as an engineer until he retired in 1994. He served in the United States Air National Guard of Maine as an Airman Third Class until his honorable discharge in 1967.

George is survived by his brother, David F. Greely of Scarborough and wife Janet Kersey Greely and their children David, with sons Cameron and Zachary; as well as Barbara MacDonald and husband Paul. George was father to Ellen Greely Braley and her husband Robert of Greenland, N.H. and Laura Christine Greely of Portland. George married Carole Ann Caturano on July 3, 1993 and is survived by his stepdaughter, Anne Marie Mustapha, and husband Morgan, and grandchildren Ryan Donovan, Patrick Daniel, Seamus Evan, and Megan Maureen.

He is predeceased by his wife, Carole Ann Greely.

George always had an interest in all things automotive-locomotive-planes, trains, cars and especially sailing. Even in his later years, he enjoyed working the sails when out on his sailboat. He loved to fix things, and enjoyed working on his car. George was an avid reader and enjoyed a morning routine of enjoying his coffee with several newspapers. He also loved riding his bicycle and showing you how all the gears worked. George made his home in Maine for all of his adult life, from Kennebunk to Millinocket and several places in between.

A Memorial Mass will be held on June 17, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph Church at 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, with interment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black –Walker Funeral Homes, 580 Main St., Springvale.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in George’s memory to the York County Shelter Programs.

YCSP-

24 George Rd.,

Alfred, ME 04002

or on their website

http://www.yorkcountyshelterprograms.com

